Ag CJN Mohammed urged to dig into allegations of partisanship by tribunal

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Tanko Mohammed, has been urged to dig into allegations of Partisanship by Tribunal Justices.

There has been a call on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed, not to toy with reports of unholy alliance between some party chieftains and the tribunal panelists

An Abuja based human rights defender made the call while speaking in his Office in Abuja. The Akwa Ibom born Prince Joseph Ikpeme of The Social Reformers decried the flagrantly and boisterous bragging of the opposition in securing favourable judgements for themselves in the ongoing election petition tribunal across the country.

“The opposition boasts that during its reign, it appointed more Justices and going by the saying to whom much is given, much is expected. It is time for the judges to show them an appreciation for the honour done them in the past.”

A Senator-elect under the PDP in a South Eastern state was quoted to have told his supporters who came to express their fears in the Tribunal. “We were in power for 16 years and we were friendly to Judges. During our reign, no Judge was dragged to court as is being done by this regime”.

“Another channel of Scepticism is the close relationship of an embattled Senior Advocate of Nigeria who openly told the court that a governor paid billions of Naira into his account.

Allowing PDP to have their way in the inducement, influence peddling and pervasion of justice will lead to a miscarriage of justice and possibly, loss of confidence in the corruption war of the President.

As judicial watch guards, it is their role to ensure that as a court, the electioneering rules and guidelines are duly adhered to as the world watches and depends on the judiciary to ensure that the rule of law is strictly complied with in the country.

Vanguard