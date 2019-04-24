‘Adult education centres will curb human trafficking in Edo’

Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Gender Issues, Ms. Efosa Uyigue, has expressed confidence that the state government’s initiative in re-opening adult education centres across the state will reduce the incidence of girl-child trafficking in the state.

Uyigue made the submission at the flag-off of sensitisation campaign on girl-child education in Esan North East and Esan West Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The governor’s aide said, “I am impressed with the turn-out of women for the campaign and their enthusiasm to learn is very encouraging. This shows how eager the women are, as if they have been waiting for the opportunity to get an education.”

She commended local council chairmen for their commitment to supporting the state government in reactivating adult learning centres in their council areas, adding that the turnout will translate to improved education outcomes.

Uyigue said the campaign will encourage more girls from rural areas to enroll freely in the adult education centres where they will also acquire knowledge to guide them against the antics of human traffickers.

Chairman, Esan West LGA, Hon. Patrick Aguinede, said his administration is committed to supporting objectives of the initiative by improving the standard of the centres in the council area, which will enable more women in the area benefit from the laudable initiative of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.