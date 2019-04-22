Adebola Williams: The Young Global Leaders in Nigeria recently organized a dinner party in honour of the chief executive officer of Red Media Africa to celebrate his nomination as Young Global Leaders by the World Economic Forum.

The event which was held at the prestigious Capital Club, Lagos, brought together friends and associates including media entrepreneur, Biola Alabi; CEO, ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile; CEO, House of Tara International, Tara Fela-Durotoye; co-founder and general partner, Street Capital, among others.

Speaking at the event, the founder of The September 20 Foundation and a member of the Young Global Leaders, Yomi Awobokun, expressed delight over Adebola Williams’ nomination, explaining that it represents how the global community acknowledges Young Africans who create innovative ideas and facilitate ground-breaking projects to develop the continent and change African narratives.

Initiated by the World Economic Forum, Young Global Leaders is a forum which creates experiences for the next generation of global leaders to enhance their skills and broaden their world view through a peer network that challenges innovators.

“While we all work to ensure that political leaders and government officials become accountable to citizens, we also need to recognize our positions in respective communities, understand the socio-economic problems, and find ways to provide sustainable and specific solutions. This will be essential in changing the direction of our country for a better future,” said Osayi Alile.

Williams was selected among thousands of nominations from across the world following a rigorous vetting process designed to identify global leaders and young visionaries working to shape the future through inspired leadership.