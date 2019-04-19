Activist threatens mass action on insecurity, police killings

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

WITH the continued killings across the country by criminal elements and extrajudicial killings by police, an Edo State-based human rights activist and founder One Love, Patrick Eholor, has threatened to organise a 10-million man match against the government and security agencies for their seeming inability to stem the killings.

He also carpeted the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, who he said was not doing enough to reduce insecurity, just as he lamented the working conditions of men of Nigeria Police and demanded their overhaul to enable them to live up to their responsibility of protecting lives and property of citizens.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, he said: “We have a problem in Nigeria and the current administration does not want to admit that there is a problem.

“They are playing politics with our lives. They have a security apparatus that secures them but the ordinary Nigerian does not have anything that is unfortunate.

“I did a million man match before on the state of our roads, this time, we will do a 10 million man match on the state of security in the country if these continue to make sure that this is stopped.

“We need to reform and overhaul the Police force. Most of the police personnel we have today don’t have the requisite training and competence for the job. What inspires some of our local police is what they can get at roadblocks. With untrained police everywhere, we are in big problem. Every Inspector general of police will come and ban roadblocks but roads blocks are everywhere.”