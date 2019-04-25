Academics, sports develop students’ skills – Director GS Int’l Schools

By Oghenefego Obaebor

MANAGING Director of Greater Scholars International Schools, Ajah, Lagos, Mrs. Comfort Ukpong has urged students to combine academics with sports, adding that when students engage in sporting activities, lot of skills are developed.

She said: ‘’Sport is very important in education because there are a number of skills that the children will acquire in the course of preparing for sporting activities.’’

According to her, when children engage in sports, leadership skills, ethics, discipline, communication, resilience is developed.

The Director who spoke during Greater Scholars International Schools 9th Annual Inter-house sport, pointed out that when students engage in sporting contest, it makes students learn how to win and lose gracefully.

She explained: ‘’In the course of preparing for the inter-house, students have began to understand that to win a competition, you have to develop resilience to pick yourself up after you have lost the competition. Winning and loosing during sporting activities, teach students that outside school in real live you will win in some cases, you will lose at some other times, but when you lose, you don’t give up, you get up and try again. Through inter-house sports, we understand the value of good leadership as well as good following.

‘’Today, many student are going to lose but their houses are going to win, today, many houses are going to lose but their students will win something together. At the end of the event, they are going to celebrate as a successful family.

She also added that sporting activities make people lose weight. ‘’I can say that many of my staff and students have lost weight in the course of march past rehearsal which is good for the heart.

Also speaking, CEO, Eyemasters Group and Chairman of the event, Dr. Obinna Awikak described sport as one universal language that even the body understands. He said:’’It is one universal language that everybody speaks and it happens to be intervention of Special Olympic. Special Olympics, he explained is when children with intellectual disability are able to come together and engage in sporting activities. According to him, it has been researched that people with intellectual disability can be very good at sports.

‘’Sport is also a form of education. It builds confidence in the children, it makes them understand that you can win today and you can lose tomorrow and even when you lose ,you are not downcast, because you know you can try again.

He continued, ‘’Sports helps children build a team spirit because you are not just interested in yourself winning, you want your house to win.”

You are cheering the people that are running for your house, you support them to be winners, so at the end of the day if the house wins, everybody wins both the people that partake and the people that did not partook would be winners.’’