Abductors of Taraba Permanent Secretary’s 2 wives make contact

Jalingo – Abductors of the two wives of Alhaji Babaji DadinKowa, a Permanent Secretary in the office of the Deputy Governor of Taraba, have demanded for ransom before their release.



Dadinkowa, who confirmed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Jalingo, however refused to disclose the amount they has requested for.

“I received a call from someone who confirmed to me that my wives are with them; he also assured me that they are in good condition.

“They have demanded for money, but we are still talking and yet to arrive at an agreement,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that unknown gunmen on Tuesday stormed the house of the permanent secretary in Jalingo, and whisked away his two wives.

The government official was not at home when the kidnappers struck.

Mr David Misal, Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Taraba, who confirmed the incident, said that the command was “working very hard” to rescue the victims and apprehend the abductors. (NAN)