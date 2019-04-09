9th NASS Leadership: Group advocates Open Ballot System or voice vote

Advocate of Good Governance (AOGG), a socio-political group, has called for Open Ballot System or voice vote in electing principal officers of lower and upper chambers in the 9th National Assembly.

Mr Duro Meseko, National Coordinator of the group said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Meseko said that all members-elect of the 9th assembly must be vigilant and defend the interest of their respective constituents, by ensuring that the election of the new leadership is done in a creditable and transparent manner.

He said that demanding for open ballot or voice vote system, for the conduct of the election of the new leadership of the 9th National Assembly, would boost democracy.

“Only this approach will give the new leadership the confidence and trust it deserves from Nigerians,” he said.

Meseko said that records showed that successive elections for new leaders of the National assembly had been by open ballot system.

According to him, the open ballot system or voice vote remains a global parliamentary practice of electing leaders.

He said that if open ballot system was not adopted for the conduct of the leadership elections, Nigerians might be forced to unanimously rise against the leaders who might emerge through other conducts.

Meseko urged patriotic Nigerians to lend their voices to ensure that voting was done in the open and every vote counted and counts.

Reports have it that Advocates of Good Governance (AOGG) constitutes patriotic Nigerians advocating for good governance with keen interest on political developments.