8 of 23 LGA in Kaduna in crisis, Kaduna Peace Commission chair says

Ben Agande

The Chairman of Kaduna State Peace Commission, Reverend Josiah Idowu-Fearon has raised the alarm that eight out of the twenty-three local governments in Kaduna state are bedevilled by security challenges and appealed to the people to cooperate with the security agencies to tackle it

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, Bishop Fearon said the security challenge in the affected local governments is “worrisome”.

“While efforts were focused on the Southern Senatorial Zone, new areas of violent confrontation surfaced in the central senatorial zone, particularly in Kajuru and parts of Igabi LGA. The most worrisome is the recurring violent confrontations in Kajuru local government area. While we commiserate with all the victims, we assure the people of the state that these unfortunate crises will soon be curtailed.

“The Challenges of insecurity in many parts of the state are quite worrisome. This is most prevalent in Birnin Gwari local government as well as many parts of Chikun, Giwa, Igabi, Kachia, Kajuru, Kagarko and Kauru local governments. We appeal to the people of the state, as well as the security agencies o join hands to address this unfortunate situation of armed robberies, raiding of villages, kidnapping, the rustling of cattle and other forms of rural crimes” he noted.

He, however, expressed confidence that with the commitment shown by the people of the communities, especially in Kajuru local government area, peace will soon be restored.

According to him, local governments and communities had already constituted a peace and reconciliation committee to address the drivers of the conflicts.

“the Kaduna State Peace Commission state has assured the communities of its commitment to support them in the process until lasting peace is attained,” he said.

He commended the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El Rufai for supporting the commission and providing an enabling environment for all other actors to contribute to the peace process in the state.