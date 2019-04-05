5 yrs after Chibok girls’ abduction…

By Ikechukwu Agada

IT was an emotional sight across the world as Nigerians all over the world gathered to empathise and solidarise with the children and families of the abducted school girls five years on. Tears freely had a field day as speakers took turns to express misgivings over the five years captivity of the Chibok school girls. From Abuja to Lagos and all over the world, the Bring Back Our Girls(BBOG) campaigners congregated under the theme : “INTERFAITH VIGIL” which held from April 12th to April 14th. At the Unity Fountain in Abuja, 112 empty seats depicting school seats of the Chibok girls were arranged. The leading voices of the campaign in Abuja like Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu were present as an honour to mark the grand finale of the vigil on Sunday 14th of April.One of the parents broke down uncontrollably as she wept bitterly telling God via proverbs to intervene.

Investigationsby Vanguard reveal that the campaigners erected a conspicous billboard with different inscriptions, some of them reads:” #5YearsTooLong,#Rescue OurGirlsNow, #BringBackOurGIRLS.” It was also discovered from their bold inscriptions that 276 girls were kidnapped five years ago, 57 escaped, 107 were found/released while 112 are still missing.

In Lagos, at the Falomo roundabout venue, Eti-Osa L.G.A, the vigil went on for three days. At the grand finale led and compered by Mrs Yemi Ramson Kuti, it was time for sober reflection. With a national anthem that betray loyalty to Nigeria to other touching choruses, several speakers held the audience spell bound with their encouraging speech.

Mrs Yemi Ramsom Kuti “said that the people at the helms of affair in Nigeria must expedite actions that will ensure freedom for the remaining girls’’. The secretary to the Ikoyi/Obalende LCDA who stood in for the chairman said “ that the government at the local level feels the pain of the parents and would not hesitate to communicate the message to the state and federal levels”. Several clerics from different faiths also prayed for the release of the kids. In a heavily worded message, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of the Trinity House Church, Lagos encouraged the campaigners never to relent in praying, for God answers prayers. Using bible verses to buttress his points, he reminded the audience that five is a number of grace, as such, a special grace will locate them for good. He prayed extensively for the release of the girls.

Mrs Ayo Obe, a lawyer and activist, read a prepared speech which took the audience down memory lane on the activities of Boko Haram in Nigeria starting from Chibok to Dapchi and others. Mrs Yemi Adamolekun also charged the group to remain faithful and committed, trusting God that in the end, they will celebrate the release of the girls. Finally, Mr Stephen, an anchor and an NTA TV series climate energy host, said he lost his cousin, an INEC adhoc staff in Rivers State as a result of the new wave of killings ongoing in the country. He reminded the audience that he has been an apostle of peace supporting the Buhari administration but decried the recent incessant taking of lives by armed bandits.