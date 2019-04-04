4 NEMA staff abducted, one shot in Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – FOUR personnel of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have been abducted and another shot by gunmen in Abua-Odual Local Government Area (LGA), River State.

Zonal Coordinator, NEMA in Port Harcourt, Walson Branden, yesterday confirmed the kidnap, said to have been carried out the day before.

The victims faced the ordeal during enumeration of farmers either affected by recent flooding or conflicts for purpose of reestablishing them through the National Emergency Agricultural Intervention Fund under the National Food Security Program of the Federal Government spanning 18 states.

Those abducted include a woman and three men according to a source who further said, “One of the NEMA staff was shot in the leg escaped being kidnapped alongside his colleagues as he feigned death. He has been admitted at an undisclosed health centre for medical attention.

“The abducted officers travelled in a NEMA Hilux van, not in good condition and even broke down several times on their way. A private car of one of the NEMA staffs came to their rescue to continue the journey before the incident.

DSP Omoni Nnamdi, Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command said the DPO from the locality has not confirmed any invident of that nature at the time of filing this report.

