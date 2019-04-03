3-shift duty: Obaseki hails Acting IGP on change in work structure

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commended the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on the reversal from 12-hour two-shift, to 8-hour three-shift structure in the Nigeria Police Force, noting that the development bodes well for a pragmatic work culture.



The governor, who hailed the reforms by the Acting IGP since resumption of office, said that the new structure would relieve policemen of the old work culture which predisposed them to stress and its related consequences.

According to him, “The new directive by the Acting IGP is most welcome as it would make for a more pragmatic work culture in the Nigeria Police Force. With this, policemen would be less predisposed to occupational health stress, which consequently ensures that they deliver better service to Nigerians.

“There is no denying that the old order tasked the police officers and made it quite difficult for them to have a healthy work-life balance, as the Acting IGP rightly said. Much as we desire improved service of the police, we should also not be oblivious of the peculiar job they do and the attendant risk implications when they do not get enough rest or spend more time bonding with their families.”

The governor hailed men of the NPF for their steadfastness in the midst of a myriad of security challenges the country is currently facing, noting that their efforts in ensuring safety ought to be commended.

He added, “the directive would enhance the operations of the Police and also ensure that they are balanced psychologically to attend to security needs in society. The 8-hour, 3-shift structure would also create room for more hands to be recruited into the Force.”