26,400 farmers insured by IFAD in Niger within 4 years

By Wole Mosadomi

International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, has insured no fewer than 26,400 farmers in Niger State in the last four years.

Programme Director in Niger State, Dr Matthew Ahmed, who disclosed this while presenting cheques to some rice farmers affected by flooding in Katcha Local Government Area in Niger State, explained that the insurance was meant to give succour to the farmers that suffered losses during disasters for smooth take off in the next farming season.

The director gave the breakdown of the beneficiaries as 4,800 farmers insured in 2015, 7,000 in 2016, 9,000 in 2017 and 5,600 farmers in 2018.

Ahmed, however, explained that for any farmer to benefit from the insurance scheme, the disaster must have been reported to his office within 48 hours after it occurred to enable the officers to visit the farm to access the damage.