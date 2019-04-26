26 dreaded cultists, 64 miscreants arrested in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

No fewer than 26 dreaded cultists suspected to be members of the dreaded cult group known as ‘’Awawa Boys’’ have been arrested in Agege and 64 miscreants were also arrested at Oshodi areas of Lagos State.

The operation carried out over the weekend was carried out by the operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit following public outcry.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that the 26 dreaded cultists were arrested during an over-night enforcement operations tagged ‘Operation Restore Sanity to Lagos’ carried out around ‘Isale-oja’, ‘Funmilayo’, ‘ile-pako at Amoo’, ‘Orile by cannal’, ‘Papa-Ashafa’, ‘Dopemu’ and ‘Old Oko-oba’ in Agege.

He said criminal activities perpetrated by these various cult groups particularly the ‘Awawa’ has become a serious threat to the lives of residents and innocent members of the public around the area.

He stated that it was an eye-sore seeing these miscreants and cultists robbing, raping and freely smoking Indian hemp with underage boys and girls at day time and night.

The Chairman stated further that the 64 miscreants and hoodlums including three female teenagers were arrested during an over-night raid around Oshodi saying dangerous weapons and substance suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.

These miscreants and hoodlums were those attacking/breaking motorists’ windscreens and dispossessing innocent members of the public of their valuables such as phones, wallets, and jewelry around Oshodi. He said, “It is disheartening that most parents have abdicated their responsibility towards their children as youths are now found to be deeply involved in gangsterism. Honestly, most of the violent crimes committed across the State were perpetrated by youths who lack parental care and joined cultism to avoid being intimidated by their peers”

He said that ‘Operation Restore Sanity to Lagos’ would be a continuous exercise and extended to every other area known to be inhabited by these undesirable elements across the State.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Zubairu Muazu has however directed that all those arrested be charged to court for prosecution.

In a related development, the Agency dislodged more than 1,500 illegal traders and impounded 96 motorcycles for plying restricted routes around Igando.

They were dislodged by the Agency to pave way for the free flow of traffic as there were serious complaints by residents and motorists about the newly constructed roads being taken over by activities of these illegal traders.