2019 APGA primaries: We generated N1.3bn from sale of forms – Chairman

Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

THE national chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Oye, said yesterday that the party generated N1.3bn from sale of forms during the 2019 electioneering.

Speaking in an interview in Awka, Oye said, the party had N940m intact in the bank after all expenses concerning the elections were made.

ALSO READ: Election tribunal receives 42 petitions

Oye, who said he inherited N40m when he took over the mantle of leadership of the party in 2015, expressed sadness that some members of the party would still castigate and impugn his integrity after working so hard for the party

He stated that he had not deliberately offended anybody in the course of his duty as the national chairman of this great party, adding that everything he did was to make APGA grow throughout the country.

He said: “During our primaries in 2019, I did not send anybody out to do untoward things for me. I sent them to go and do good job for our party and bring me result. If anybody went there to do any dirty thing, it was his integrity that he destroyed not mine, nor that of the party.

“The primaries had come and gone. Everybody won’t win the primaries; some will win. I cannot understand where these grievances are coming from.

“However, I am not perturbed. It’s only God that can decide our faith in life. Only God can crown a king; and when God anoints someone, no man can undo the anointing.

“All these people going about calling themselves aggrieved APGA members and castigating my name, I have given them enough time for reconciliation. But if they are not done in castigating me, God will visit them with fire and brimstone because I have not done any of them any wrong. My God will pay them back.”

The national chairman, who would stand for reelection during the party’s national convention on May 27 this year said the party had won 35 lawsuits in different courts out of 63 suits instituted against the party by those who described themselves as aggrieved members of APGA..

He, however, urged members of the party to sheathe their swords in the interest of the party, warning that the party would no longer fold its hands and allow any person to destroy efforts put in place to give APGA an identity in the country.

Vanguard