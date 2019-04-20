2019 AFCON: Siasia, Udeze, Erico warn Eagles against complacency

Former Super Eagles striker and head coach Samson Siasia believes Nigeria are in an easy group at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but has also admonished the team to be wary of the hunger of the supposedly weaker opponents.

Siasia spoke with Brila FM Friday on the possibility of other teams in Group B to shock the three time African champions.

Nigeria’s Group B opponents are Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar with their matches to hold June 22, 26 and 30.

“I think we have the weakest group at the AFCON to me , and I don’t think we will have a problem getting out of that group.

“We should be talking about getting to the next round.

“But these guys we call weaker countries will try to make impressions at the AFCON if we allow them so preparations have to be good.

”The team (Super Eagles), they have to pick the right players without sentiments, that’s the only way we can get to the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Nations Cup,” Siasia, a winner of the AFCON with Nigeria in 1994 said.

Siasia however did not qualify with the team to the 2012 AFCON with Nigeria as head coach.

Meanwhile former Super Eagles goalkeeping coach Joe Erico added his voice to the theme of not underrating the Group B opponents as Burundi and Madagascar make their debuts while Guinea are set for a 12th appearance at the tournament.

“Yes, there are no more minnows in football but shoe get size. Everybody wants to beat Nigeria whether they qualified for the AFCON or not so we must be serious,” the Jogo Bonito exponent stated.

On his part, former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze spoke on according respect to the other teams.

“Any team that qualified for the AFCON, you must respect them. Its not fear of the teams but you must be professional and play every team same way otherwise you could be down 1-0 to a team and before you know it lose to them because you underrated them,” the onetime West Brom left back stressed.