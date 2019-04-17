2018/19 NPFL: Lobi Stars hold Rangers 1-1 in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – RANGERS International Football Club of Enugu on Wednesday played out 1-1 draw in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) rescheduled match day two.

Godwin Aguda gave Rangers the lead in 72nd minute through penalty kick as Ajani Ibrahim was fouled inside the 18 yards box.

Lobi Stars skipper Solomon Kwambe rescued the visiting team from defeat at the stroke of the full-time when he converted the free kick at the edge of the box into the edged of the post.

Rangers paid for their wistfulness in the first 45th minutes when they missed a lot of chance through Michael Uchebo and Seka Pascal.

Speaking after the match, Rangers gaffer Olugbenga Ogunbote said that his team paid for their failure to take the match beyond their opponent in the first 45 the minute.

He also regretted losing two points at home to a top three contestant and noted that his players were tired from their numerous matches played in the league.

Ogunbote said that his team will continue to take their matches one after the other as they want to keep getting blood results in the league.

Solomon Ogbeide, Lobi Stars coach said that the point means a lot for his team and that he is looking forward of getting a good result against their next opponent in the league Enyimba FC Aba.

He noted that the two teams played the match with experience as his player knows that Rangers is a taught team.

” We played them massive defence with tactical game in the strike so we are aware that we need to score in as much as we defend well.

”I expected a tough match against our host as We have tested continental competition with them and everybody wants to go back to it,” Ogbeide said.