2 die, 10 injure in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Two persons were confirmed dead while 10 others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Mazda bus at Danliti Ayetoro area on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway .

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Monday.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident on Lagos-Ibadan occurred around 11am, saying that it was caused by excessive speeding which led to loss of control.

He noted that the commercial bus with registration number DDA 729 XA, after losing control, hit a culvert and summersaulted, adding that the driver and the bus conductor died in the accident.

“The accident was caused by excessive speeding which resulted into loss of control. Four female and eight male were involved in the accident but the driver and the conductor died,” he said.

The TRACE spokesperson noted that the injured were taken to Famobic Hospital, Lotto in Mowe, saying that the families of the dead were already at the hospital to claim the bodies.