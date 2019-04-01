$1.2bn Malabu Oil Scam: Court orders arrest of Adoke, Etete, 4 others

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Jabi, has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, SAN, former Minister of Petroleum, Dan Etete, and four other persons that were fingered in the $1.2billion Malabu Oil bloc fraud.

Others the court said should be arrested are four foreigners that were accused of complicity in the alleged fraud-Raph Wetzels, Casula Roberto, Pujato Stefeno and Burrato Sebastiano.

The arrest warrant against them followed a motion ex-parte marked M/5290/2019, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

EFCC, which predicated the motion on alleged refusal by the former AGF, Etete and the others to make themselves available for prosecution, equally secured leave of trial judge, Justice Danlami Senchi, to execute the arrest warrant outside the jurisdiction of the court.

Other defendants in the substantive charge with suit No. CR/124/2017, are Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Ltd, Nigeria Agip Exploration Ltd, Eni SPA, Aliyu Abubakar and Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd.

EFCC anchored its request for an arrest order to be issued against six of the defendants on provisions of sections 35 and 37 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, section 20 (1) (b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, as well as, section 35(1) (c) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The commission, through its lawyer, Mr. Aliyu Yusuf, told the court that since March 2, 2017, when the charge was filed, the six defendants, “have refused, neglected and/or failed to appear before this court to be arraigned on the said charge.”

It maintained that the court has the power to issue warrant for the apprehension and production of the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th Defendants, who it said “are suspected to be presently hiding outside the jurisdiction of the court.”

It will be recalled that the anti-graft agency had alleged that Adoke, Etete, an oil mogul, Abubakar, and Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd, had sometime in 2000, corruptly received the aggregate sum of $801,000,000.00 in relation to the grant of oil prospecting license in respect of OPL 245 from Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company, Nigeria Agip Exploration Ltd, and ENI SPA.

OPL 245 is regarded as one of the biggest oil blocs in Africa.

It was initially awarded to Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd in 1998 by late military head of state, General Sani Abacha, in a process the EFCC insisted was against all known government regulations.

EFCC said its investigations revealed that Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd secured OPL 245 through fraudulent scheme involving high scale bribery and corruption by top management of the company and some government officials.

However, following series of litigations, OPL 245 was returned back to Malabu, which EFCC said subsequently went into a fraudulent agreement with Shell and Agip, in which the companies paid signature bonus of $210million to FG, while additional $1.2billion bribe was given to some owners of Malabu Oil $ Gas Ltd led by a former Minister of Petroleum under Abacha, Chief Etete, who as at then was already a convict.

EFCC alleged that it was Adoke who fled the country shortly after former President Goodluck Jonathan lost his re-election bid, that helped Shell and Agip to route the bribe money through FG’s Escrow Account with JP Morgan Chase Bank in London.

Adoke had since denied the allegation, insisting that he was innocent.