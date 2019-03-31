Group condemns re-arrest of journalist

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—A group, Concerned Nigerians, has condemned the re-arrest of a journalist, Jones Abiri, who was released from the detention cell of Department of State Service, DSS, after spending several months in the cell.

The group, in a statement by its convener, Mr Deji Adeyanju, said the re-arrest of Abiri, who was released few months ago by a competent court of jurisdiction after a prolonged incarceration by DSS, was a clear affront on press freedom.

He said: “We condemn in its entirety the gestapo manner in which a Bayelsa-based journalist and publisher, Jones Abiri, was re-arrested by men suspected to be officials of DSS.

“Concerned Nigerians condemn the continuous ill-treatment of Jones Abiri, who was just performing his civic duties of gathering information for the general public and holding the government accountable.

“The injustice being meted on Jones Abiri is troubling and it further attests to the fact that Nigeria is fast drifting into fascism where people will be tagged enemies of the state for being critical of the government.

“If this kind of behaviour continues, it’s going to result in journalists being afraid to ask questions and people being afraid to stand up for the country.

“A free press is one of the building blocks of our democracy. Without it, democracy is in danger. Nigerians, regardless of their political beliefs, have the right to stand up and ask government tough questions.