Expiration of Immunity: EFCC is not probing Amosun, Okocha, Yari

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Despite having quizzed some of their key officials over financial matters running into billions of Naira, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said on Sunday that it had not raised any team to probe outgoing Ogun, Imo and Zamfara state governors over alleged graft.

Media reports on Sunday had stated that Messrs Ibekunle Amosun, Rochas Okorocha and Abdullaziz Yari, who are ending their second term in office in May this year, would be probed by EFCC agents over alleged financial impropriety.

Hoever, the commission in a statement made available to Vanguard by its Acting Spokesman, Tony Orilade, denied media reports that the three governors were being probed by a special committee it had already empanelled.

The commission said that the reported composition of probe panel to quiz the three politicians was untrue since it does not carry out the probe and prosecution of suspects based on speculations but on completed investigation and evidence.

The commission statement said, “It is instructive to note that the report did not give the composition and terms of reference of the purported teams set up by the EFCC.

“The report is a figment of the imagination of the reporter as everything about the setting of the teams ended with the first paragraph without details of such teams being set up.

“Again, the story is not true, as the EFCC does not go after anybody, including ex-governors on speculative grounds.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the commission only acts after the investigators have done a thorough job on any individual or firm involved in corruption related cases.”

It will be recalled that a few days to the just-concluded elections, the EFCC had arrested and quizzed top officials of Imo State Government over alleged withdrawals of hundreds of millions of Naira within three days.

Although the officials had been granted administrative bail it was not clear as at last night if they would be let off the hook by the anti-graft agency.

Many other officials of the Kwara State Government were also quizzed over monetary matters by agents of the EFCC in the build-up to the elections.