Zidora Aid Foundation donates to widows, orphans

By Samson Echenim

Zidora Aid Foundation, ZAF, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Zidora Group, has donated free medical treatment and foodstuff to thousands of widows and orphans in some communities in Lagos and Anambra states.

Apart from distributing hundreds of bags of rice, cartons of groundnut oil, and Indomie during the festive period, the foundation provided shelter for a homeless widow in Anambra State.

The widow who hails from Ukpor, Anambra State, had been living in a dilapidated house for years.

Dr. Arinze Madueke, Founder/President, ZAF and CEO, Zidora Group, said: “The vision of ZAF is to empower women and provide skill acquisition programme and financial assistance for the less privileged children.

“I embarked on all these to alleviate the sufferings and pains people go through in our society. I know what it means for someone to be homeless or live in a house with a leaking roof. For me, wealth will be meaningless if it cannot be used to better the lives of the needy around us.”