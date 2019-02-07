You’re a frustrated, drowning politician, Arewa, Ohaneze, Yoruba, other youths tackle el-Rufai

…Align with Atiku, say Elections must be monitored with Phones

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Youths of various ethnic nationalities in the country have kicked against threats by the Kaduna state Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai to the effect that foreigners who interfere in Nigeria’s elections would go back home in body-bags.

The ethnic nationalities who were represented by their leaders were the Arewa Youth Consultative Council represented by Yerima Shettima, the Ohaneze Youth Council represented by Nazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Yoruba Council of Youths represented by Aremo Oladotun Hassan, the Ijaw Youth Council represented by Barr. Oweilami Pereotubo, the Anioma Youth Council also represented by Comrade Enoh Marcus, Comrade Bassey Henshaw, President, Efik Youths Worldwide among others.

“Our position is that the statement credited to Mallam el-Rufai is seditious, treasonable and a hate speech capable of breaching the peace. We are not going to fold our arms and allow one man to throw the entire country into confusion. Adequate legal action would be taken against him at the International Court of Justice”, said Aremo Oladotun.

Also speaking, Shettima who is also an indigene of Kaduna state said el-Rufai is a “drowning, frustrated man” adding that Arewa youths have come of age and are now well-informed to reject being used as tools of destruction.