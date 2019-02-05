You must reject PDP, Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians

Sen. Tinubu: ‘PDP, a ragtag party’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged residents to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming general election, saying the opposition party’s only stock in trade is to plunder resources and breed poverty.

The APC candidate said the PDP did not deserve to be voted into power, having failed the country in its 16 years of misrule at the centre.

Sanwo-Olu spoke while addressing APC supporters during a rally organized by the APC women wing at Campos Square on the Lagos Island.

Dignitaries at the rally included the lawmaker representing the Lagos Central in the Senate, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu’s running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, former Lagos Deputy Governors, Mrs Sarah Sosan and Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, APC Southwest Women Leader, Mrs Kemi Nelson, and women leader in the state, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, among others.

Sanwo-Olu thanked residents for keeping their faith with his party, promising that APC would do more to create a future all Lagosians would be proud of. He reiterated that women would play key roles in his government, stressing that his government would deliver amenities that will promote commerce among the women.

He said: “The decision we make at the next election will determine the kind of future we want for ourselves and our children. As the party in government, you can all testify to APC’s ability and performance. We will do more if you elect us to be your leaders in the coming elections.

“You must reject the PDP. They don’t have any meaningful programmes for you, except to come and plunder our resources again. They spent 16 years in power at the centre but what can they show for it? Their candidate in Lagos is confused. He has no vision for the state; he has kept himself in bondage of his thought. He is the only one who needs to be freed from his impracticable ideas towards governance.”

Sanwo-Olu urged women leaders from all local councils and party supporters to intensify door-to-door campaign, saying the party needed to defeat the opponents with a very wide margin at the polls. He also canvassed support for the party’s presidential and National Assembly candidates.

Senator Tinubu described PDP as “a ragtag political party”, pointing out that the main opposition party had lost relevance in Lagos. She said Lagosians would never choose the PDP because of its “woeful failure” in the past.

The convener of the rally, Hon. Okoya-Thomas, said the rally was held to bring all APC’s woman supporters together, with the aim to strengthen their resolve to ensure the party’s victory at the grassroots.