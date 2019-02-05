World Cancer Day: NAUTH elevates outstation to Urology centre

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—Worried by the deadly nature of cancer disease which about 14 million people are said to be currently suffering from world wide, the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi, has elevated its Center for Community Medicine and Primary Healthcare, Neni a Center of Urology, to tackle cancer diseases and other related deadly diseases.

This was disclosed by the Chief Medical Director of NAUTH, Nnewi, Prof. Anthony Igwegbe in his opening remark during the World Cancer Day 2019, held at the Centre for Community Medicine and Primary Healthcare, NAUTH, Neni, Anaocha Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Igwegbe said that effort was being made by the management of the hospital and appealled to public spirited individuals to equip the center with the necessary diagnostic machines so that the people of the state will not travel far to get treatment for the disease.

Also in his opening address, chairman of the occasion, Prof. Brian Adinma disclosed that “over 14 million people world wide are suffering from cancer disease and if nothing urgent is done to eradicate it, by 2020, the number will increase to 21 million.”

He added that “over 100,000 Nigerians have been diagnosed and are suffering from cancer, while about 17 people world wide die every minute of cancer disease.”

Chairman NAUTH Oncology Society, Dr Titus Chukwuanukwu in his address said the major problem militating against treatment of cancer is lack of Radiotherapy machine.