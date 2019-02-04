World Cancer Day: ACT Foundation strives for a cancer-free Africa

ACT Foundation, a leading grant-making non-profit organization with a mission to reduce the spate of cancer, has joined the rest of the world to commemorate the iconic World Cancer Day.

This globally recognized observance day is celebrated annually on February 4 to sensitize people on the menace of cancer as well as on its prevention; while galvanizing support for people living with cancer.

Themed “I am and I will”, the uniqueness of the 2019 World Cancer Day lies in its individualistic call-to-action, clamouring for a personal commitment to impacting the future and creating a cancer-free world.

Lending her voice to this celebration, CEO, ACT Foundation, OsayiAlile stressed the need for people, organizations and governments to come together to stamp out cancer. She noted that the negative far-reaching effects of cancer have made the deadly disease a key area of intervention in the health focus of ACT Foundation.

Alile said, “At ACT Foundation we strongly believe in a cancer-free Nigeria and a cancer-free world, and to achieve this we have lent our support to organisations that are actively involved in raising awareness as well early detection and prevention in the areas of prostate, breast and cervical cancers”.

In over 25 months of existence, ACT Foundation has partnered with over 7 cancer-focused nonprofit organizations and impacted the lives of over 10,000 beneficiaries across Nigeria.

“Through raising the public knowledge and understanding around cancer, we reduce the fear of the disease, increase understanding, dispel myths and misconceptions, and change behaviours and attitudes towards it”. Alile added.

Cancer remains a growing concern in our world as statistics provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) reveals that every year over 9.6 million cancer deaths are recorded globally. This number is more than the deaths caused by HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined. This is further heightened by research that posits that by 2030 cancer deaths will have risen to 13 million.

To improve the efficacy on the fight against cancer, the battle cannot be left in the hands of government or civil society alone, individual philanthropists and private sector players must implement resource-appropriate strategies on prevention, early detection and treatment of cancer, so as to save up to 3.7 million lives every year.

Alile furthered reiterated ACT Foundation’s commitment to combating cancer stating that the organization will continually provide immense support to nonprofits who encourage and sustain awareness on cancer prevention and early detection”.

The World Cancer Day is a reminder for individuals to show support as well as raise their voices collectively, take personal action and urge the governments to do more in the fight against cancer.