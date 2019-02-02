By Chris Onuoha

The Chief Executive Officer, CCK Ventures, Clara Chizoba Kronborg, producers of Women’s World Show has said that the sensational international television programm has rebranded for better repositioning and wider audience appreciation.

Making this known to the media in a release, she said the Denmark based media production outfit, anchoring the programme has decided to relaunch the show to Nigerian audience being that it is her country home and for greater acceptance.

“Women’s World Show is going global featuring on Nigerian local televisions and online platforms for expansion and also in Denmark my country of residence.

“This is a platform created to lend a strong voice and support to every woman irrespective of colour, ethnicity and culture. A place where women get the right they deserve. While some schools of thought call it feminism, we call it making our voice heard. Our vision is to make women’s world show an emblem of unity among women, a platform where women support women, women uplift women and simply where we teach you how to fish rather than giving you fish.”

It further stated; “Having worked as a marketing assistant in a sector that 70 percent of the clients were women and having grown up where women live in the shadows of men with zero voice, I knew I wanted to be a part of the growing paradigm shift. While I wanted to make a difference, I had to learn to listen to my inner voice.”

“Not until 2009, that the thought of doing something different came to me. I became restless and was not satisfied with every money I earn as salary while working. I quit my job because I knew it was time to birth something greater, hence the birth of WOMEN’S WORLD television talk show in Nigeria in the year 2010. You may not have heard of it because my voice wasn’t loud enough.”

Talking about the passion the drive the vision, she said, “Among all that I have done and is doing, Women’s World Show is one very close to my heart because everything about it reflects my life, desire and passion, the struggles to survive and finally my vision to use my voice for the voiceless. I was drug even by zeal even when the knowledge was not there but the show became a reality anyway.

“However, eight years has passed, we are in a better place now, Women’s World Show has been reborn, same concept, same passion, same goal and better knowledge. Women’s World Show has evolved, I am mentally, physically and academically equipped, and having traveled round the globe, I have a better knowledge of the world beyond Nigeria and Africa and the knowledge has given me greater insight on issues that affect African women and children and put me in a better position to discuss and confront them.

“Women’s World Show is a television talk show that uses the breakthrough moment and the testimonies of successful women to inspire, elevate and motive other women. We do not measure success by the amount of money in one’s pocket but by the story behind the glory and the daily efforts at sustaining it. We believe that every woman’s story matters because every woman do have a story, she added.

Clara also noted, “After I moved to Europe few years ago, I studied the entertainment industry in Denmark, I could only see black women on television when they were being projected as low life, prostitutes.

This is in spite of the many black women in Denmark and other parts of Europe that are successful and have worked hard to be where they are in their chosen careers. That is why in Women’s World Show, we interview women from different ethnic, cultural and religious leaning with the end goal of creating a platform where women’s voices are heard.”

Talking about teaching women how to fish rather than giving them fish. we have so many life changing job opportunities as we are collaborating with lots of female entrepreneurs’, organizations and companies, who believe in our mission to HELP WOMEN ACTUALISE THEIR DREAMS. This we do through Clara Chizoba Kronborg Foundation.