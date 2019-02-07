Woman beats boy to death for ‘stealing’ N6,500 her husband took

By Evelyn Usman

A 47-year-old woman, Mrs Joy Egeonu, has been arrested for beating her husband’s 11-year-old nephew to death, for allegedly stealing N6,500 in Agbado area of Ogun State.

However, it turned out that it was Joy’s husband that took the money.

Thereafter, the mother of six— four boys and two girls— took the lifeless body of the deceased, Chibuike Egeonu, to Ifo, where she hurriedly buried it.

However, after the death of the boy, the missing money was discovered to have been taken by her husband, Romanus Egeonu.

Vanguard gathered that mother of late Chibuike, Ijeoma Egeonu, had him out of wedlock at a very young age. She was said to have handed him to her elder brother and his wife, until tragedy occurred.

The distraught mother said to have been informed about her son’s death yesterday, reported the matter to policemen at Agbado Division, consequent upon which the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Omonijo Olatunji, led a team of detectives to Opeilu community, to effect the suspect’s arrest.

During interrogation, the suspect, said: “I flogged him with a cane because I suspected he stole the money. In the process he collapsed. I was rushing him to the hospital, when he breathed his last.

“By the time I called my husband on phone to tell him what happened, he said he was the one that took the money. My husband and I took the boy to Ifo, where we buried him.”

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects led policemen to where the boy was buried.

Oyeyemi said: “Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to homicide section of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence Department for further investigation.

“He also ordered the arrest of the suspect’s husband, who assisted in burying the boy in order to cover up the criminal act of his wife.”