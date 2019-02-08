Woman bathes husband with hot water, pepper

By Paul Olayemi

SAPELE—A 32-year-old housewife, Mrs Rebecca Efeitima, of Amukpe area, in Sapele, Delta State on Tuesday poured hot water mixed with pepper on her husband, a 43 year-old-man, Monday Efeitima, over what neighbours described as her ‘usual behaviour’

This is why your headphone goes bad often

Monday told Vanguard on his hospital bed at a private clinic in Sapele, that he did not quarrel with his wife and her initial intention was to poison him and when she did not succeed, she decided to disfigure him.

The victim said: “Trouble started on Tuesday. I can’t remember quarrelling with her but I had just sat down after returning from work when she brought me food to eat. It was unusual from her.

“Most times, if I come from work I have to practically beg or cajole her for food before she will bring it. I was suspicious, so I refuse to eat the food.

“However, to please her, I threw away the food when she went to take her bath and when she came back, she sat with me and was asking if I was feeling anything, I told her no.

“She then went outside, got a pot of hot water, added pepper and when I was sleeping she poured the water on me.”

Vanguard learned that it was not the first time Rebecca tried killing the husband.

A neighbour told Vanguard: “It is her usual behaviour; he had tried to kill him several times without success, so it’s not surprising to us.

“His problem is that he loves the woman so much. She wanted to poison him in November last year but ended up poisoning her first son, which she had for another man.

“When we advised him to leave the woman, he said he would still keep her because they have three children together. Now see what she has done to him.“