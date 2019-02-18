Woman allegedly defrauds church of N110m, nabbed

By Evelyn Usman

Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 39-year-old woman, Iwuagwu Onyinyechi, for allegedly defrauding a church based organisation known as MIA Enterprise of N110 million, while pretending to assist the organisation raise funds for its charity programme.

The arrest, according to spokesman for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, followed a petition by lawyer of the organisation, Godswill Ojakovo, to the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, CP Ahmed Iliyasu.

Ojakovo, in the petition, according to Oyeyemi, “alleged that his client was defrauded by the suspect through an act of forgery.

“He said the suspect claimed to have received a Local Purchase Order, LPO, from a company known as Location 3 Properties and appealed to MIA organisation to fund the LPO, consequent upon which N33,118,000 was transferred online to her.

“While the organisation was awaiting the repayment of the above amount, the suspect came with another LPO she purportedly got from Ancillia Catholic Hospital, Iju, and Holifull School, Ikorodu, upon which another N77 million was given to her after showing relevant documents and proofs to back her claims.

“He stated further in the petition that as soon as she got the last payment in September 2018, the suspect disappeared into thin air. This prompted the church to make discreet inquiries about the LPOs she submitted and found out that they were forged.

“Upon receipt of the petition, CP IIiyasu directed his monitoring team to go after the suspect. The team technically tracked and arrested her on January 21.

“Upon interrogation, she confessed to the commission of the crime and admitted that all the LPOs presented by her were forged. The Commissio-ner of Police has directed the monitoring team to arraign the suspect in court as soon as investigation is concluded.”