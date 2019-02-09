Wizkid makes history as fans celebrate World Wizkid Day

#WorldWizkidDay was one of the top trending topics on Twitter during the week as fans of the Starboy flooded the social media platform to eulogize the singer.

It all started when videos of the Ojuelegba singer’s interview with a US radio station hit the cyberspace. In the videos, hosts of the radio show were seen attempting to take pictures with the star.

Afterwards, more videos of the singer’s career highlights went viral on the Twitter timeline as fans applauded his achievements in the music industry and also shared their best songs from him.