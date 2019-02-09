With Glo’s new TVC, Anthony Joshua connects with Nigerian roots

Leading integrated telecommunicatioins giants, Globacom, made history on Friday with the launch of a new campaign which unveils Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua, the heavyweight world boxing champion, as its new global icon.

The campaign themed: “Driving The Future” is the new TVC that shows the tenacity and fighting spirit that Nigerians are known for all over the world.

Anthony Joshua, who is 29, was born by Nigerian parents in England, but he is proud of his Nigerian roots and often says that the Nigerian spirit runs through his veins.

At the moment, he is a unified world heavyweight champion, holding three of the four major championships in boxing: the IBF title since 2016, the WBA title since 2017, and the WBO title since 2018.

His unveiling was part of the programme of the telecom giant, in which officials revealed the array of new customer products that the company would introduce in few weeks to come.

Speaking on the new campaign, Group Chief Technical Officer, Globacom, Mr.Sanjib Roy, said that Glo is keen in driving the future, while imploring Nigerians and all its subscribers across the West African sub-region to join in driving the future with the company.

Roy pointed out that the telco giant is driving the future in terms of rendering qualitative services to its numerous subscribers, affirming that 2018 was a great year for Globacom because the firm was able to massively deploy most of its infrastructure to boost its service delivery.

In his words: “Today’s event is to also to enlighten our subscribers about what goes behind to make their favourite network the best in Nigeria in terms of the quality of service and the overall customer experience they get.”

While revealing the company’s plans for 2019, Roy, said that the company planned to invest massively in infrastructure enhancement, boosting network capacity in many locations across the country.

He noted that Globacom also planned to complete the Glo 2 submarine cable this year, noting that the submarine cable would connect Lagos directly to the Southern parts of Nigeria.

“We plan to initiate new data analytic tools to capture subscribers’ experience in real time and also take pre-emptive actions to improve the network. Also new sites would be rolled out into rural areas, banishing digital divide between cities and villages,” he said.

“There are also new enterprise products to cater for the need of Small and

Medium Enterprises (SMEs) ‘’ he said. Speaking in the same vein, Senior Manager Marketing Communications, Globacom, Mr. Sola Mogaji, said that the company would be introducing some of its new products in a couple of weeks.

The new products include Glo Drive, Glo Health, Glo Entertainment Portal, Glo Mobile Money, Glo Call Connect Service, World Connect and Glo Titi, the Artificial Intelligence platform.

Glo Drive, addresses problems subscribers face with storing their data by offering limitless storage capacity in the cloud, while Glo Health Care is a digital health assistant designed to offer Nigerians access to best doctors in the world directly on their phone.

The Glo Entertainment Portal offers a single point of access for millions of digital entertainment content through Glo Café.

The Glo Mobile Money is an agent network which will hasten the drive towards a cash-light Nigerian society by enabling financial transactions on the mobile phone and extending financial inclusion to over 60 million unbanked people in the country.

Glo Artificial Intelligence platform will engage customers directly and assist them to get information about data plans, prepaid plans and Value Added Service (VAS). This enables customers to choose the most convenient plan, resolve issues and ask questions 24/7 without any human interface.

Also disclosed is Glo Connect which helps subscribers stay connected all the time even if the subscriber’s phone is switched off, has zero balance, or is out of coverage area.

The last solution is the World Connect, which ensures that business executives stay connected to their offices anywhere in the world by offering them the most affordable roaming data in 60 countries with over 6.4 million wifi hotspots worldwide. The infrastructure will be available in all world airports.