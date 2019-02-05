With Atiku in power, Okowa’ll do more for Deltans – Efekodha

By Jeremiah Urowayino

asaba—National President of the Oxygen Movement for Okowa and Otuaro and member of Delta State Rural Development Board, Prince Eduvie Larry Efekodha has said that Deltans should expect more dividends of prosperity from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa if re-elected, most especially with Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as President.

Speaking with journalists at PDP campaign rally at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State, Efekodha said Atiku’s presidency will bring true federalism, ‘’which is the right vehicle for rapid economic growth in a multi-ethnic and geographically-vast sovereign nation blessed with abundant human and natural resources such as Nigeria.

‘’Choosing the right vehicle of true federalism to drive the economy with Atiku as its articulate driver is the first step to Nigeria’s greatness. Atiku will revive the economy and create millions of jobs.’’

He also stressed that ‘’Re-electing Governor Okowa, Nigeria’s best governor of the year will guarantee rapid development, industrialisation and job creation in Delta State beyond 2019.

‘’Governor Okowa, as a smart developer and a promise keeper will utilise all economic opportunities associated with true federalism to dispense more prosperity to Deltans to perform better than today, hence we should expect more international awards for him if re-elected governor.

‘’Okowa will work with Atiku to bring back our sea ports to boost GDP, improve revenue and create more jobs for Deltans. People of the state and Nigerians should vote massively for Okowa and Atiku respectively to make Nigeria work again.’’