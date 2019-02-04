With $6m Nexford University launches online degrees

WASHINGTON DC based start-up, Nexford University, has concluded plans to launch affordable degree programs for online students in Nigeria.

A statement by the CEO of the institution, Mr. Fadl Al Tarzi, said the school is an accredited university with a start-up mentality to provide quality education for students across the globe.

He said: “Nexford University a one-year-old start-up, is gearing up for its Series A funding to launch globally affordable degree programs. Students in Nigeria can earn a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) for $80 per month. The American university has built a distinguished team including machine learning engineers and full-time faculty with terminal degrees.

“We’re building a next-generation university. It offers world-class competency-based education powered by the latest AI technology. This requires significant investment to reach global scale.

New funds will bolster the next-generation university’s marketing, course production, and technology development. On February 1, 2019, the online university opened its virtual doors to its first cohort of BBA and MBA learners.’’

MBA student Damilare Ogunmola said: “Nexford’s online content is a major advantage – it means I don’t have to move abroad to get a great American education.”

Another milestone came in January 2019 when former Nigerian Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, became a member of Nexford’s Advisory Board and announced a scholarship program for Nigerian women studying on the university’s BBA program. The university also launched a scholarship program with Dangote Cement, the largest cement producer in West Africa.

Dr Sonal Minocha, Chief Partnership Officer at Nexford, commented: “We’re building our collaborative capital by partnering with like-minded influencers and organizations to co-create a new kind of university. Our inaugural scholarships and partnerships have set a strong foundation toward delivering education with impact.”

Nexford is licensed by the Higher Education Licensure Commission in Washington DC and accredited by the Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges and Universities. It has designed a curriculum based on learner and employer needs with an online competency-based education model.

So far, the university has solicited funds from investors including family offices as well as angel investors in New York, Dubai, Cairo, Geneva and London.

“We’re talking to organizations worldwide to partner with us in bringing high-quality education to their communities and employees, at a truly affordable price. No other university offers degrees of comparable quality at our price point,” Al Tarzi ended.