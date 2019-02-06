WillPower eliminates bottlenecks for will-making process — UTL Trust boss

By Peter Egwuatu

The WillPower platform is an online will-writing service that simplifies the process of writing a will for an average Nigerian.

The Managing Director of a Trustee and Fund Manager, UTL Trust Management Services Limited, Mrs Olufunke Aiyepola, who disclosed this at the launch of the WillPower in Lagos said: “With WillPower, Nigerians can create their wills from the comfort of their homes and so determine how assets will be transferred to loves ones.”

She added: “The process of creating a will has now been made easy. All an individual needs to do is to create a secure account in our website, draft a will, print and sign. One it is dropped off at our designated couriers around the country, a legal team will review it and the Will will be lodged at a probate in any of the 36 states chosen by the individual.