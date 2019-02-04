Wife seeks divorce for lack of care

A wife, Maryam Abubakar (25) on Monday, took her husband, Shamsu Lawal to a Sharia Court in Magajin Gari area of Kaduna, asking for divorce.

She said she was demanding for divorce because her husband did not care for her.

Maryam told the court that her husband abandoned her for six months, with no food, medical attention and shelter.

She also told the court that husband owed her N40,000.

“He sent people to pack all my things out of the house we were living at Pambeguwa; I am now living with my mother in Kaduna,” she said.

She prayed the court to dissolve the marriage and compel her husband to pay her the money he owed her.

The defendant,however, denied the allegations, saying he had never left his wife for even a month.

He, however, greed to have received N40,000 she asked to be saved for her.

The Judge, Malam Musa Sa’ad-Goma, ordered the defendant to refund the N40,000 to his wife.

The judge also ordered the couple to come along with their parents to court on Feb.13.(NAN)