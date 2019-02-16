Why we postponed Nigeria’s election to Feb. 23rd – INEC

…Says election postponement was a difficult decision

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has explained why it postponed the general elections earlier scheduled for Saturday, 16th February, 2019.

The commission shifted the election by one week, explaining how difficult it was for it to shift the general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who briefed journalists at about 2:43am on Saturday, in Abuja, said the commission had met on Friday, 15th February 2019 and reviewed its preparations for the 2019 General Elections earlier scheduled for Saturday, and therefore, shifted the Presidential and National Assembly elections to Saturday, 23rd February 2019.

He said the commission would later in the day be meeting with key stakeholders at the International Conference Centre, Abuja to discuss issues surrounding the development.

According to him, “Following a careful review of the implementation of its logistics and operational plan and the determination to conduct free, fair and credible elections, the Commission came to the conclusion that proceeding with the elections as scheduled is no longer feasible, said Yakubu.

He said, “consequently, the Commission has decided to reschedule the Presidential and National Assembly Elections to Saturday, 23rd February 2019. Furthermore, the Governorship, State House of Assembly and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections is rescheduled to Saturday 9th March 2019. This will afford the Commission the opportunity to address identified challenges in order to maintain the quality of our elections.

“This was a difficult decision for the Commission to take, but necessary for the successful delivery of the elections and the consolidation of our democracy.

“The Commission will meet key stakeholders to update them on this development at 2pm on Saturday, 16th February 2019 at the Abuja international Conference Centre”, he added.”