Why we must stop the killing in Northern Nigeria

By Ayodele Adio

On Monday, January 4, 2019, in what is frighteningly becoming a usual occurrence, Senator Kabir Marafa’s sister, Hajia Ade Marafa, was murdered in cold blood and her husband abducted by a group of bandits who unleashed a sequence of deadly attacks in Tudun Wadar Maijatau, Takoka and Ruwan Bore, in Gusau local government of Zamfara state – also killing 13 other innocent persons.

In Neighbouring Katsina state, the story isn’t different at all. The Daily Trust Newspaper had reported barely two weeks ago, that 25 rich Nigerians had relocated from Katsina to the Niger Republic, with some even seeking citizenship to avoid being kidnapped or killed back home. “Our state is currently under siege by bandits “Governor Aminu Masari, the Executive Governor of Katsina State once lamented, “they arrest rural people at will” he went on to say “and demand ransom, which if not paid, results in the killing of their victims”

The breakdown of law and order, across several villages in the North-West is not only displacing thousands of people locally but now forcing a gradual exodus into neighbouring countries where they are further exploited and often maltreated. For many of these locals, the audacity of the non-state actors laying siege on their communities has plunged them into a state of helplessness – between a rock and a hard place. “No one comes to our rescue, not the police or even soldiers, we have no choice but to leave”, explained a man in his late forties who had his entire house burnt down by bandits in one of the many attacks in Zamfara.

That several areas in the North-East and now the North-West, are gradually ceding control to violent and malevolent non-state actors should worry every Nigerian notwithstanding their geographical location. A security apparatus that fails to protect Nigerians in Zamfara, Sokoto or Katsina, is definitely incapable of protecting people in Ekiti or Ilorin, should they face a similar threat.

Therefore, their tragedy must be our tragedy and their safety must become our priority. Lagosians are not more Nigerian than people in Gusau and as such we all must compel the government to end these senseless killings.

To assume that things would get better if we pray harder is to attempt to live in the clouds. If the data is anything to go by, things are likely to even get worse. The reality is that if we fail to deal with the security issues crippling northern Nigeria, the entire country will inevitably slide into utter chaos. Mind you, no one wants to invest in a country with huge security challenges and so the ugly situation we face in the north is likely to translate to further unemployment and poverty across the country.

How Do We Deal With This Crisis

The security challenges in northern Nigeria is rooted in Economics and Geography. Of the 10 poorest states in the country, five of them are in the North-West. In fact, the North-West is relatively poorer that even the North East, according to a recent Multidimensional Poverty Index report by a United Nations Development Program.

Furthermore, the two major countries bordering north-western Nigeria, Niger and Chad, are ranked 189 and 186 respectively of 189 countries in terms of Human Development Index. Both countries are desperately poor with a high population of unemployed youths. Cameroon, the third country that shares a border with Nigeria is ranked 151, in its Human Development Index and is currently facing an internal crisis with not just Boko-Haram but threats of secession from Southern Cameroon.

Therefore, until there is a ‘Marshal Plan’ to fix the economy of the Sahel, deal with poverty across Northern Nigeria and own our geography, our china shop will soon be overrun by angry bulls.