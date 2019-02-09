Why we met party candidates—Onome, Okpe Union PG

The President General of Okpe Union worldwide, Chief Robert Onome, has explained why the body had interactive session with candidates of various political parties in Okpe Kingdom ( Sapele and Okpe LGAs).

Chief Onome explained that: “The essence of the interaction is for them to meet the people and tell them their plans and people also tell the government what the people want”.

While disclosing that his expectation is that since all the candidates are Okpe, it is expected that they should work with the body to ensure a peaceful elections in the area in order to move Okpe Kingdom forward.

On his part, Dr Wesley Ekpekurede, Labour Party candidate for Okpe Sapele Uvwie Federal Constituency, said if elected he will form a think-tank which will interface between his office and the electorate.

Chief Efe Afe, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Okpe Sapele Uvwie Federal Constituency said his own programme if elected will not be different from the manifestos of his party which is anchored on restructuring.

Prince Igho Sadjere of the Africa Action Congress, AAC, said for any society to progress three areas of education, technology and enterprenurship must be pursed to ensure a better society. That is what he promised to do in Okpe Kingdom if elected .