Why Udom has the momentum in Akwa Ibom

By Uwem Bassey

AS the date for the governorship election in the country draws closer, the different political parties particularly the two major political parties the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the All Progressives Congress APC have intensified their campaigns to the nook and cranny of Akwa Ibom State to woo the electorate.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission had few months ago announced that there were 40 recognised and dully registered political parties in the state, only six of the parties are currently fielding governorship candidates.

Apart from popular candidates Udom Emmanuel of the PDP and Obong Nsiam Ekere of the APC, candidates of other four political parties running for the race are Ezekiel Nya Etuk of Young Democratic Party (YDP), Iboro Otu of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party(ANRP), Nature Udoh of Young Peoples Party (YPP) and Ekong Eyo of Peoples Progressive Party (PPP)

However as the parties scramble for the votes, certain factors have shown that if the election is conducted free, and credible, the incumbent governor Mr. Udom Emmanuel still stands better chance of winning the poll.

Osinbajo, Akeredolu move Next level train to Okitipupa, Ajagba

Even observers of political happenings in the state ahead of the governorship elections have reasoned that among all the candidates vying for the number seat that Governor Emmanuel remains the candidate to beat following his track record so far.

Performance and peaceful disposition of Governor Emmanuel are factors that appear to stand him out and would speak for him at the poll come March, 2, 2019.

Majority of Akwa Ibom people are happy over Governor Emmanuel’s achievements in infrastructural development and welfare of the people evidenced in the construction and rehabilitation of health facilities, massive road constructions and industries attracted into the state.

It is on record that the present administration has brought back to life no fewer than seven general hospitals across the three senatorial districts of the state that were almost abandoned, such as Etinan General Hospital and Ituk Mbang General Hospital Uruan.

Governor Emmanuel’s capability to attract industries into the state through the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Public Private Partnership (PPP) is one of the things that would speak for him at the poll. This is because since the inception of the current democratic regime in 1999, the people had wished and clamoured for a governor that would establish industries. This explained the massive support they gave to the immediate past governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio who had while seeking re-election for a second term promised to establish a cottage industry in each of the 31 local government areas.

So far Emmanuel’s administration has attracted industries such as the Syringe, Metering, Flour Mill, Toothpick, Plastic Industry at Industrial Park in Itu local government area, the Fertilizer blending factory at Abak, Rice Mill in Ini, among others.

Governor Udom Emmanuel is also enjoying very massive support from the womenfolk and youth groups in the state including market women which according to political analysts constitute the voting population.

The large support of womenfolk for Governor Emmanuel is coming largely from market women, (traders) across the 31 local government areas following his empowerment for them especially the interest free loan facility which the current administration started since 2016. More importantly, the improved security situation and peaceful atmosphere being currently enjoyed in the state is one area of achievement of the current administration that has endeared the citizens as well as investors to the governor.

Nigeria needs more leaders like Udom Emmanuel – Obasanjo

The ability of Governor Udom Emmanuel to touch so many communities that were neglected during previous administrations such as Uruan, Oruk Anam, Oron, Ika, Eket, Esit Eket and others would no doubt speak for him and indeed the PDP at the poll as people of those areas have assured him of their massive support.

The various traditional institutions in the state and prominent religious leaders and groups have also expressed their support for his re-election so that the peaceful atmosphere in the state would continue.

Some of Governor Emmanuel’s aides and associates have attributed the peaceful campaigns to his peaceful conduct and disposition.

Governor Emmanuel also appears to be the only candidate enjoying massive support from the Uyo senatorial district which is regarded as the vote basket of Akwa Ibom State ahead of the forthcoming elections.

In fact, the development prompted some political analysts to conclude that Governor Emmanuel has a better chance of winning the election because of the voting strength of the senatorial district.

Uyo senatorial district comprises Uyo, Uruan, Etinan, Nsit Ubium, Nsit Atai, Nsit Ibom, Itu, Ibiono Ibom, and Ibesikpo Asutan local government areas.

The development according to investigation is not unconnected with the fact that the governorship seat would return to the senatorial district following what appears to be a tradition generally adopted by Akwa Ibom people in rotating the office of governor among the three senatorial districts.

The decision of the APC to zone the position to same Eket senatorial district (Akwa Ibom South) where the incumbent governor hails from is because it is the turn of the senatorial district to produce a governor.

2019: Uduaghan appoints Mallam-Obi DG of his campaign organization

Besides the aforementioned reasons, Uyo senatorial district also sees Governor Emmanuel as their only guarantee to getting the position in 2023. Their argument is that a fresh candidate could be tempted to do eight years which become a trend in Nigeria politics. No governor in Nigeria since the advent of the Fourth Republic has shied back from seeking a second term.

Governor Emmanuel’s prudence with the public purse is also another factor that has been going well for him. Unlike the immediate past when public funds were thrown about without beneficial impact on the generality of the people, the public purse is now seen being utilised for the benefit of the common people.

It is for this and other reasons that Governor Udom Emmanuel is seen to have the momentum among his competitors going into the election.