Why Oshiomhole, Amaechi are not happy with me —Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo State yesterday, shed light on his frosty relationship with the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

According to him, the duo are not happy with him because he stopped them from controlling Imo State politically.

Okorocha while briefing newsmen at the Government House in Owerri, claimed that both Oshiomhole and Amaechi after failing in their bid decided to support Hope Uzodimma as the Imo APC governorship candidate.

He went further to say that President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement during the presidential rally in Imo had justified the “collaboration” between the Action Alliance, AA, and the APC.

The governor, among other things laughed at the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the state, pointing out that they never emerged through due process.

Okorocha said that the ticket of PDP was won by Senator Samuel Anyanwu but was given to Chief Emeka Ihedioha, while that of APGA was handed over to Ifeanyi Araraume by Abuja and Anambra APGA.

Okorocha said: “AA and APC are in a perfect alliance to vote for AA for the governorship and APC for Presidency. That point was buttressed by President Buhari because he knows the level of injustice which took place during the primaries.

“But the issue now is that the other four guber candidates plan to write the results but it will not work. Just like the one in APGA, he went to Abuja and Anambra and he was given the ticket of the APGA governorship ticket. Also the one in PDP, Abuja people gave the governorship ticket to Emeka Ihedioha.”

He pointed out that, “We all know that Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP won the governorship candidate of the party in Imo State and you saw how they gave it to Ihedioha. We are tired of this Abuja people deciding who gets the governorship ticket in the various political parties especially in Imo State.

“Let me tell you, it is only Uche Nwosu that has gotten the support of the people of Imo State. That is why when the Abuja people rigged the primaries and fraudulently gave it to Hope Uzodimma, the people of Imo State moved to Action Alliance.”

Okorocha expressed fear about ” the bleak political future for Igbo.Let me use this opportunity to tell you that the war has taken a different dimension, the Igbo people are about to lose the war the second time,” he noted.

They are shot-sighted. You see what happened during the war and the story of Ifeajuna.

“If Hope wins the governorship, Imo will be ruled by Lagos and Abuja. That is why my brothers are being used as Ifeajuna to destroy me. The truth is that they want to have control in this state.

“Our people don’t know what is happening. I applauded Asiwaju and other Yorubas. What is the interest of Amaechi and Oshiomole in Imo State? It is just that they are afraid and thought that if Nwosu becomes the governor, Rochas Okorocha, is going to be very strong. None of these people asking for your votes can show me what they did during the time they were in power.

“I am going to the Senate to represent Imo state and not only Imo west senatorial zone. I read in Vanguard, where Uzodimma, said that I borrowed money but let me say this that any bank that says that I borrowed money is a thief.

“I will publish in the newspaper challenging both banks and Uzodimma, to prove it. If they cannot prove it then they should stop saying it. Remember, they tried to remove the commissioners of police and other top officials, I went to Abuja, and indeed President Buhari did not know about it and it was reversed.

“When I visited Orlu for the flag off of my senatorial campaign, I asked them to vote Hope Uzodimma, they all rejected it. And they were asking me to call Uche Nwosu, that Nwosu is the person that they want to vote to be their governor. I have absolute confidence in INEC but what these people want to do is to write result. They want a situation where there will be chaos and people will scatter and then they will run away with the results. We are waiting for them.”