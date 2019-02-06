Why Oshiomhole, Amaechi are not happy with me —Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo State yesterday, shed light on his frosty relationship with the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

According to him, the duo are not happy with him because he stopped them from controlling Imo State politically.

Okorocha while briefing newsmen at the Government House in Owerri, claimed that both Oshiomhole and Amaechi after failing in their bid decided to support Hope Uzodimma as the Imo APC governorship candidate.

He went further to say that President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement during the presidential rally in Imo had justified the “collaboration” between the Action Alliance, AA, and the APC.

The governor, among other things laughed at the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the state, pointing out that they never emerged through due process.

Okorocha said that the ticket of PDP was won by Senator Samuel Anyanwu but was given to Chief Emeka Ihedioha, while that of APGA was handed over to Ifeanyi Araraume by Abuja and Anambra APGA.

Okorocha said: “AA and APC are in a perfect alliance to vote for AA for the governorship and APC for Presidency. That point was buttressed by President Buhari because he knows the level of injustice which took place during the primaries.

“But the issue now is that the other four guber candidates plan to write the results but it will not work. Just like the one in APGA, he went to Abuja and Anambra and he was given the ticket of the APGA governorship ticket. Also the one in PDP, Abuja people gave the governorship ticket to Emeka Ihedioha.”

He pointed out that, “We all know that Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP won the governorship candidate of the party in Imo State and you saw how they gave it to Ihedioha. We are tired of this Abuja people deciding who gets the governorship ticket in the various political parties especially in Imo State.

“Let me tell you, it is only Uche Nwosu that has gotten the support of the people of Imo State. That is why when the Abuja people rigged the primaries and fraudulently gave it to Hope Uzodimma, the people of Imo State moved to Action Alliance.”