Why I quit politics – Chief Olu Falae

By Nwafor Sunday

Chief Olu Falae, an 80 year old former federal government secretary and presidential candidate of the Alliance for Democracy in 1999, who retired from active politics on Friday has given reasons for his decision.

He listed health challenges as one of his reasons and equally cited irresolvable differences in the Social Democratic Party, SDP, as the second reason.

Recall that the SDP is facing crisis over who should be the presidential candidate, between former minister, Professor Jerry Gana and former governor of Cross River Donald Duke.

Similarly, his age might again be another reason for his decision.