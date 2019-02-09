Where are Buhari’s  12 million votes?

President Buhari has been credited with having a bank of 12 million votes in the north. After nearly four years in office as president, the sustainability of that bank of votes is now an issue

By Emmanuel Aziken,

Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, spokesman of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation was ecstatic last Thursday as the presidential campaign touched grounin Jalingo, Taraba State.

“Tune to NTA, can you see what is happening and that is where they say is a PDP state?” the campaign spokesman screamed with excitement. “Can you see the massive crowd in the stadium,” the lawyer turned activist, and now politician said in dismissal to the contention that Buhari’s famed popularity in the North had eroded.

The popularity of the president had been hedged around the claim that he had in two of the three elections contested before 2015 readily pocketed 12 million votes, nearly all of them from the North.

Year Buhari’s votes %

2003 12.7 Million 32%

2007 6.6 Million 18%

2011 12.2 Million 31.9%

2015 15.4 Million 53.9%

In his first political outing in 2003, he scored a total of 12.7 million votes representing 32% of the total votes cast. In 2007, an election that was even categorized by the winner, Musa Yar‘adua as lacking integrity, Buhari was credited with 6.6 million votes representing 18% of the total votes cast.

In 2011 when he contested against Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the 12 million votes rebounded. It represented 31.9% of the total votes cast.

It was as such not surprising that ahead of the 2015 election as the permutations on how to supposedly recover the country from President Jonathan, that Buhari’s 12 million votes became an alluring asset to the political actors in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

A national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was at one time looking at Speaker Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as a possible presidential candidate and according to sources had backed him to get the new party’s presidential form.

However, there were those who believed more in Buhari. One of them was Senator Bukola Saraki who had himself shown interest in the presidency in 2011 but did not win the approval of the Northern establishment which sought a common candidate from the North.

Ahead of 2015 and apparently displeased with the situation of things in the country, Saraki had joined others to form the coalition that became the APC. Even at that, he had projected his political aspiration at a more realistic level.

Saraki, according to one source close to him, was one of those who were in the forefront in projecting Buhari’s emergence as the APC presidential candidate and had as such relegated his own aspiration in favour of Buhari’s.

“For Saraki at that time it almost became an object of theatrics as he would tell anyone at that time that, see Buhari has 12 million votes in his pocket, and he would demonstrate it by slapping his pocket,” a source close to him said.

Whether it was that projection or not, the majority of the stakeholders in the APC at that time apparently agreed Buhari fully convinced Tinubu on the choice.

Once Tinubu was in it there seemed to be no turning back. But there were some among them including one serving governor who told Tinubu that he would live to regret the decision.

However, there was no regret, at least on the part of Buhari as the amalgamation of forces across the country in 2015 projected and lifted him above the mystical 12 million votes for the first time in his four electoral pursuits.

At the end of voting, Buhari added an extra three million votes largely with votes polled from the Southwest to push his votes to 15 million votes.

However, after three challenging years in office and with a mixed record in his three key agenda of security, economy, and anti-corruption, the sustainability of the 12 million votes is turning into an issue.

Mr. Keyamo dismisses that saying that in 2019 that the North would return even above the 12 million votes for the president.

“We are even looking at about 15 million votes even before they start voting. Those times when he had 12 million votes, he had no political structure in the north, from governors to local government were mostly all PDP states and yet a single man will come without a boy scout and sweep all those votes, nobody to protect the votes. “Those figures were more than that because he had nobody to protect his votes. He had nobody in government to protect his votes,” the Buhari campaign spokesman told Saturday Vanguard.

Mr. Kola Ologbondinyan, the director of publicity of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation on his part, affirmed that the 12 million votes had been frittered through Buhari’s alleged poor performance.

“They have been frittered away. I say so clearly because when he had those supposed 12 million votes, he had not been politically deflowered, so people saw him as a messianic figure, particularly the downtrodden who felt that if he came in that their problems would be solved,” Ologondinyan said in a telephone interview.

“Unfortunately the man has spent three and half years, and they have come to realise that even in his personal capacity as a Nigerian, he has no structure anywhere on the side of the poor, he has no foundation for an outreach in favour of the poor.

“He has not built a school or even a Koranic school in favour of the poor and his government has disfavoured the poor completely and so, where are the 12 million votes going to come from?”

Given the mixed performance of the president and the mutterings around the country, Mr. Keyamo was challenged on the prospects of the president. Has he not lost supporters, he was asked in the face of the hunger and agonizing caused by the insecurity in the north?

“The people in the north know those who caused the hunger; they know he is trying to pull them out of poverty. The people in the north know clearly and have the message and know where the problem is coming from,” he said as he sought to distance the president from the issue of poverty and challenges.

Putting the problem of hunger on the previous PDP administration, he said:

“The popular saying in the north now is that it is not Buhari that broke your bone, that he is the bone setter and that is why you are feeling the pain, he is trying to set the bone, and that is why you are feeling the pain.”

Noting what he described as Buhari’s invincibility in the north, he said that even when the PDP had the commanding over many of the northern states that it did not as much affect the mystical 12 million votes.

“There were PDP governors when Buhari was getting his twelve million votes, and anyone saying to the contrary now is living in a fool’s paradise. This election has been lost and won, and they are trying to make some stupid projections so that when they lose, they will now cry rigging.

“It is an insult to say that the most popular presidential candidate ever since 2003 in the political landscape is trying to rig, it is an insult,” he said.

Countering him, Ologbondinyan asserts that those who made the president’s victory possible in 2015 have all deserted him. He also alludes to the fact that the internal dissensions that characterized the PDP’s 2015 campaign have been resolved.

“Those who made the 12 million votes to happen, like in Sokoto for instance, Governor Tambuwal, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, Alhaji Mukthar Shagari have resolved their crisis and they are working together. So, Sokoto is out.

“In Kano, Kwankwansiya is a one-man community, and he contributed to it in the last election, and today he will not contribute. In Jigawa, Sule Lamido was angry because the presidential slot was supposed to go to the North and it did not, today he is back fully to the party.

“So, wherever you go, people are prepared and ready, and this is the first election that will truly prove his 12 million votes,” the Atiku spokesman said.

Undoubtedly, the challenges of government and the politics of appointments and insecurity that recently divided the North are bound to play in the consideration of many voters.

Buhari’s victory in 2015 was influenced by strong showings in Benue, Kogi, Kwara, and Plateau. That was a region that contributed significantly to shoring up the 12 million votes that helped to sway victory for him in 2015.

The region came to his side upon the strong advocacy of political leaders from the region such as Saraki, Senators Barnabas Gemade, George Akume among others.

Four years on, with the notable exception of Akume, nearly all of those who contributed to the success have deserted the president.

“It doesn’t add up, and every day I am looking at it, where is he going to get the votes from,” one political stakeholder in the Atiku camp told Saturday Vanguard.

Benue, for instance, has voted along with the winner of every presidential election since 1979 and the state easily won by Buhari in 2015 is now almost slipping out of the president’s grasp.

When the president visited Makurdi earlier this week, a sign indicative of the positive assurance by the PDP was seen in the near-empty Banquet Hall where the president met with stakeholders. Though the Tor Tiv was present, the Ochi Idoma, the traditional head of the Idoma nation was absent in the hall that was just about one-quarter full.

Leaders in Benue like in many Northern minority states feel that they have received the short end of the stick from the president despite the support they gave to him in 2015.

The president’s capacity to fill up whatever losses that may arise from such states in the core north is also likely to be a challenge in the face of Atiku’s strong mobilisation in those key states like Kano, Sokoto, Jigawa, and Adamawa.

The only time Buhari came in a head to head with a fellow Fulani was in 2007, and he lost, even though the election was largely believed to have been rigged.

But faced with a strong politician like Atiku who has over the years built structures and linkages across the North Buhari surely has his job well cut out.

Why Buhari cannot increase his votes – Phrank Shuaibu, Special Assistant to Atiku Abubakar on Media

Ask yourself, have you met anyone who has told you “I made a huge mistake by not voting Buhari in 2015 and I will rectify that by ensuring I vote for him in 2019”. We do not believe such a person exists anywhere in this planet (apart from maybe Niger Republic).

So, following four years of Buhari’s misrule that has resulted in record unemployment, record poverty and record insecurity it is a physical impossibility that Buhari should legitimately increase his vote. With today’s statement by the APC they have effectively told the nation that as they are saying they will win the election that they are planning to do so by foul means.

Based on the Williams and Associates poll we see that the percentage of people who say they are highly likely to vote has gone up 17.4% (from 63% in 2015 to 74% in 2019), which would increase 2015’s voter turnout from 43% to 50.5%. When we apply this to the 2019 registered voter base of 84 million we get to a total of 40.4 million votes to be cast on February 16th.

So, if we are generous and accept there is no decline in Buhari’s 12 million votes that means he will get 29.7% of the estimated 40.4 million 2019 vote making it impossible for him to win the election.

Even in the highly unlikely event that other candidates get a total of 3 million votes (again being generous as that is 10 times more than the 300,000 votes for ‘others’ in 2015) then that would mean Atiku would get 40.4m – 12m – 3m = 25.4m which would give him a 63% share of the vote by the APC’s own reckoning.

Now we are all concerned about rigging. However, it would be impossible for any party even in Soviet era Russia to rig an election on the scale it would take to overturn this result.”

We also note that the Williams & Associates poll not only predicts an Atiku win it is also conclusively demonstrates that 42% more Nigerians believe that Atiku will be the next president over Buhari.

Even the majority of voters in Buhari’s own geopolitical zone of the north-west believe Atiku will win, as do the voters in every other single geopolitical region, every age group and every religion.

Furthermore, this belief also holds true amongst APC supporters by a margin of 56% to 38%, showing even amongst Buhari’s own faithful that they realise the time is up for their candidate.

In fact, there is no single group of people in this country, apart from the cabal, who believe Buhari can win.

So our message to the Nigerian people is go out and vote but stay to the end of the count at your polling unit to ensure your vote counts.”

Information Minister Lai Mohammed strongly feels that it is no longer story of 12 million pre 2015 election or the 15 million votes that earned Buhari victory in 2015. He says that the votes will be more this time. Said he:

“The people who will vote for the President won’t do so on the basis of ethnicity or religion but because of how the programs and policies of his Administration have impacted positively on them. The parents of the 9.3 million school children who are fed daily under the Administration’s Home Grown Feeding System, the 1.2 million beneficiaries from tradermoni, the 500,000 unemployed graduates who have been employed under the N-Power, Nigerians who are seeing the results of the Administration’s over 2.7 trillion Naira that has been invested in infrastructure, including roads, rail and power, the over 12 million rice farmers who have benefitted from the Anchor Borrowers Programme. These are the people who will vote for the president and their votes has nothing to do with religion or ethnicity”