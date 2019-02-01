Wheat farmers anticipate bumper harvest in Jigawa

Dutse, Wheat farmers in Jigawa say they are anticipating a bumper harvest at the end of the current farming season.

Some of the wheat farmers told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse that they were expecting good yields from their farms.

They said that they were anticipating a bountiful harvest because of favourable weather conditions, which supported wheat cultivation, and availability of farm inputs.

NAN visited some farming communities, including Sintilmawa in Ringim Local Government Area (LGA), Madobi in Dutse LGA and Kafin Gana in Birnin LGA, where the wheat farmers expressed satisfaction with the yield of their farms.

The farmers said that they would record better harvest in the current wheat farming season, when compared with the harvest last year.

Malam Supa Sintilmawa, a wheat farmer in Sintilmawa village, told NAN that he was expecting to reap between 80 and 100 sacks of wheat this year, in view of the potential output of his farm.

Another respondent, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, a wheat farmer in Kafin Gana, said that the yield of his farm was very impressive, when compared to that of the preceding year.

Alhaji Ahmadu Musa, a wheat farmer in Mobobi, thanked the Jigawa Government and the Federal Government for supporting farmers with fertilisers and other farm inputs.

Musa noted that wheat farmers were able to procure fertilisers and other farm inputs through Jigawa Agricultural Supply Company at affordable rates.