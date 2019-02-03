What’s your take on foreigners’ participation in pro-Buhari rally (1)

By By Bose Adelaja, Ebun Sessou, Yinka Latona,Sophia Ogu &Chiamaka Uba

Involvement of foreigners in President Buhari’s campaign is not a welcome idea at all. It means that foreigners may actively take part in the exercise in border states.

I think this singular act is not healthy for our democracy as it will encourage rigging during the election. MissTemitope Mustapha Student

Allowing foreigners to participate in election campaign may bring irregularities in the election. Such development could undermine the electoral process and national security as well. Presently, we are battling with the challenge of insecurity from some of these neighbouring countries, allowing them to participate in our election campaign is not ideal at all. Mrs. Onuoha Chinyere ,Businesswoman

Involvement of foreigners in our politics could undermine the credibility of the polls in border states and as well, endanger national security.

This development had given credence to claims that foreigners had been registered from neighbouring countries to participate in the general elections. Miss Idris Tolulope Banker

Personally, I am worried at the development as it could pave the way for inflow of non-Nigerians into the country to illegally participate in the 2019 general elections.

The presence of these Niger Republic governors at President Buhari’s rally signifies a direct assault on the credibility of the presidential election. Mrs Adeosun Tolulope Hair stylist

In my opinion, I think other African nations have the right and freedom to associate with their counterparts within the region without fear or oppression.Nigerians should not be afraid of the development but I will implore INEC not to compromise during the election and not give room to any form of election malpractice. Mrs Agbabiaka Alice Businesswoman

President Muhammadu Buhari and his party are not pretending that they want to rig this election. We have seen enough evidence that they do not care about the credibility of the election. It is an insult for the APC to justify the presence of two Niger Republic governors at the rally. Nigerians should be ready to resist their evil plans. God is bigger than Buhri and APC. *Mr. Emmanuel Otobo Businessman