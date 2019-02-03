We’ve made Anambra people to accept APC, boasts Senator Uba

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

DELIGHTED with the level of response during his campaigns across Anambra South senatorial zone, the Senator representing the area in the nation’s upper legislative chambers, Senator Andy Uba said during the weekend that through hard work, he and others had succeeded in making Anambra people to accept the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Addressing the party’s supporters at Oko in Orumba North local government area during his reelection campaign, Uba expressed happiness that APC had become the party to beat in the state, adding that even those who never believed that APC could make an inroad in the state have started defecting to the party.

He said: “In 2015, it was virtually impossible to see a large crowd during APC rallies because the people were not ready to listen to anyone who talked to them about APC or Buhari for that matter. But as the 2019 draws near, the situation is different.

“It did not just happen; it was through the efforts of some of us who joined the party. The people know us and when we approach them and tell them that APC is the best place to be, they don’t argue about it.”

Uba, who is the Anambra State chairman of President Buhari’s Campaign Council expressed optimism that he would win the Anambra South senatorial election, adding that winning the election would put him in good standing to become the next Senate President since he had been in the senate for eight years and attained the status of a ranking senator.

He said further: “President Buhari was ready to make an Igbo man the senate president in 2015, but he could not find a good ranking Igbo senator from the area.

“We therefore urge our people to vote for president Buhari, and also for me as the senator. Senate Presidency is a bigger position than even the governor of the state and so, if we get the senate presidency, it will mean having something more than a governor in this area”