West Ham looks to United’s Valencia as replacement for Zabaleta

By Emmanuel Okogba

West Ham will bring in Antonio Valencia as replacement in the event that Pablo Zabaleta decides to quit football at the end of the season, Daily Mail reports.

Although the club are hoping that Zabaleta stays, the 34-year-old is yet to confirm if he will continue playing next term.

There are reports that the right-back will be offered a role behind the scenes at Manchester City, the club where he spent almost 10 years and is regarded as a legend.

READ ALSO: Lampard emerges favourite to become next Chelsea boss

Club coach, Manuel Pellegrini is lining up the Ecuadorian who is in his 10th season at Old Trafford as a replacement- but his contract expires in the summer and there have been no talks over a new deal.

He is a year younger than Zabaleta and the free transfer would allow the Hammers to get somewhat near his current £100,000-a-week wages.

Valencia has had a tough season plagued by a knee injury.