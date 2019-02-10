We’re unsure of Deji Adeyanju’s safety in Kano prison – Associates

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Fellow activists and associates of Deji Adeyanju, the convener, Concerned Nigerians, a civil society group, have raised the alarm over his safety in Kano prison where he has been in detention for two months.

Adeyanju was imprisoned over charges of culpable homicide in case he had earlier been acquitted by a state High Court.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday in Abuja, Ariyo Atoye, the Convener, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, said, “The Family and associates of Deji Adeyanju fear that a plan may be in the offing to sever life from Deji Adeyanju’s body while he is in prison and before the elections.

“These concerns stem from the consistent display of disrespect for human lives and dignity by the Buhari-Osinbajo’s cancerous and divisive regime.

“Deji’s family and associates know that his life is in danger, but we all are hanging our hopes on the Almighty God. Needless to say, the continued persecution of Deji Adeyanju is the last indication of the doom that awaits tyrants and their praise singers.”

Similarly, Isaiah Umude, the coordinator of Propel Africa Initiative, said, “Just like Buhari and Osinbajo have children they call their own, Deji Adeyanju, also, did not fall from a tree. But while Buhari and Osinbajo’s children are cooling off in undeserved state-sponsored wealth of luxury, Deji Adeyanju is languishing in Prison simply for standing for justice.

“Recently, we saw on our screens the old mother of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, looking untroubled and unruffled; but, sadly, we cannot say the same of Deji Adeyanju’s mother – an elderly woman in Kabba, Kogi State, spending each day fatigued and sobered by the unjust persecution of her courageous son by the worst of our society who are bent on making a mockery of our constitutional democracy.

“Unlike the VP’s mother who is restful, Deji Adeyanju’s mother and family are extremely worried and distraught, especially because they know that the Hyenas and Jackasses in power could go to any length to perpetuate their evil agenda for Nigeria – same agenda that Deji has tenaciously fought for almost four years.”

Other activists who spoke were Raphael Adebayo and Moses Paul, co-conveners of Free Nigeria Movement and MADConnect, respectively.

On his part, Adebayo said: “We must re-emphasize that we, the comrades of Deji Adeyanju, are undaunted, unperturbed and highly hopeful – both in the power of God and in the power of the good people of our great country – those who are ready to have their mouths severed from their heads, if that’s what it takes to flay tyranny and speak truth to power.”

Paul claimed, “the prolonged unlawful detention of Deji Adeyanju by the incumbent regime calls to question the humanity quotient of both the Osinbajo who touts himself as a Law Professor cum Pastor and the Buhari who is touted as a reformed democrat.”