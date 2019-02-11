We’re only awaiting pronouncement of your victory, Obuah assures Atiku

By Davies Iheamnachor

Chairman of Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Felix Obuah, has assured the Presidential Candidate of the party, Alh. Atiku Abubakar of victory at the poll in Saturday, adding that Rivers State was only waiting the pronouncement of his victory.

Obuah spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt during the PDP presidential rally at the Adokie Amasiemaka Stadium, expressed confidence that Atiku will win the election with a wide margin, adding that the state will give 100 percent vote to the PDP.

He said Atiku is a household name in Rivers State and needed no introduction to Rivers people because of his love and interest in the people and having invested so much in the state.

He described Atiku Abubakar campaign in the state as a mere home-coming and political requirement, stressing that the Rivers people were resolute to vote Atiku.

“All we are waiting for in the state is the pronouncement of your victory come February 16. Rivers State is PDP and PDP is Rivers State.”

There is nothing anybody can do about it.

“We therefore, joyfully congratulate Your Excellency in advance for your landslide presidential victory in Rivers State and in Nigeria in general.”