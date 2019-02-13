We’re home to elect Atiku, Nigerians in diaspora declare

*As NIDO calls for credible election

A South African-based organisation, Southgerians, have announced the arrival of thousands of its members and other Nigerians resident in many parts of the world to participate in the forth-coming presidential election slated for this Saturday, saying their coming is purposely to vote for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

This is coming, as another group known as Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) stated in Washington today that Nigerians deserve election that is peaceful and credible.

The Director of Southgerians, John Metchie, who spoke to some journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on arrival into the country, said no previous election in Nigeria had attracted the interest of the Nigerian Diaspora community like the coming Saturday election, especially that of the president, and attributed it to the realities on ground which he described as pathetic and therefore unacceptable.

He said that the huge number of Nigerians returning home for the election is necessitated by their individual and collective concern for the hardship being faced by their relatives back home and the need to play their part in reversing the ugly trend through massive votes for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former vice president, Atiku Abubakar

“I am just arriving. Just like many others as you can see. My boss, Prof. Isa Odidi is on his way. Thousands of Nigerians are coming home for the election, especially the presidential election. Nigerians living abroad are virtually ashamed of what our dear nation has turned to due to bas leadership. We agree that things were bad in the past, but it has never gone this bad. The current government was voted into office to correct mistakes of the past. If you cannot correct the situation, then leave things the way they were.

“How do we explain that the Naira that exchanged one Dollar in 2014 is now N360? How do we explain the unemployment statistics coming from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) with millions of Nigerians out of their jobs within the past four years? What explanation can one give over the worsening security situation as thousands of Nigerians are killed by Boko Haram, now government has added ISIS among the terror groups massing against our people. What about the herdsmen? Why have the herdsmen stopped killing people because election is by the corner? These are questions that are still unanswered,” Metchie said.

“Look at how fragmented Nigeria has become. And those at the helms of affairs pretend that all is well. They carry on as if they are not hearing the cries of ethnic cleansing and economic deprivation against some sections of the country. What is the cause of the fragmentation of Nigeria? The answer is nepotism. You cannot treat some people like second class citizens in their own country of birth and expect things to continue as normal.

According to him, Nigeria has thousands of competent hands that can rescue the country if given the opportunity, stating that there was no reason therefore to settle for second eleven when the hands are there

“There are thousands of Nigerians living at home, and others, abroad that have all it takes to govern Nigeria well. In a football match, can a good coach settle for second eleven when the first eleven is there?

“That is why we are back to vote Atiku and Peter Obi because they have the training, the skills and the competence to govern well. Atiku will reposition the Nigerian economy and bring prosperity to the people. Atiku and Peter are employers of labour with hundreds of thousands of Nigerians on their monthly payroll. These are broadminded gentlemen that would ensure equity and justice in the land which would unite the country,” Metchie concluded.

In a related development, NIDO, through a statement issued by Ms Patience Key, Chairman Board of Directors, U.S. Chapter, said the elections placed Nigerians and Nigeria at a critical juncture in the history of the nation’s democracy, adding that living outside the shore of their country did not foreclose the fact that happenings in their homeland also affected them wherever they were.

According to the group, the focus on the leadership qualities of the candidates and the stability of the country in the elections could not be overlooked.

Key said: “The Nigerians in the Diaspora are eagerly looking forward to credible elections to help sustain and strengthen our democracy. The desire of the Nigerians, both at the homeland and in the Diaspora, is to experience peaceful and transparent elections.

“NIDO, therefore, values and supports a democratic process that connotes credibility, fairness, freedom to individual’s choice of vote, transparency and peaceful engagement and outcome,” and urged Nigerians and institutions involved in the conduct of the elections to support free and fair electoral process, avoid vote-buying.